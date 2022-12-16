 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India needs judicial and administrative reforms that place citizen welfare at the centre

TV Mohandas Pai & Nisha Holla
Dec 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

To accelerate job creation, expand the tax base, and eradicate poverty in an emerging country, India needs world-class processes and adequate judicial and administrative capacity with the necessary knowledge collateral

An essential aspect of a nation's growth is the ease with which investment and business are conducted in society. Investments and businesses create jobs, increase the quantum of taxes, and enrich society.

This requires streamlined bureaucratic processes, quick decision-making with the appropriate consultations, and speedy resolution of live issues as and when they arise. A nation cannot afford to have a backwards-looking decision-making process, or one that seeks to control all the stakeholders in the process. The system needs an open, consultative, and democratic approach where the constituents convene, discuss the challenges, and propose solutions — then appraised by the administration and converted into policy.

The government and administration's roles are to ensure that decisions and policies are inclusive, forward-looking, empower the citizens, and benefit the whole society, and not any one section.

Decision-making must also ensure that decisions do not promote greater government control. The government cannot create wealth or jobs; that is the ambit of the private sector. India is a free country governed by the rule of law. The government’s control and management is inefficient, as seen in Air India’s case, and will impoverish the nation.

The asymmetry of knowledge between government and citizens leads to fear among the government and administration that giving more power to the citizens will limit their role as the custodians of governance. It must be remembered that in a democracy, the ultimate objective is the welfare of all citizens, which demands that the government and the administration take decisions that further the same in an environment of freedom and greater competition.

Today, it is evident across India that wherever bureaucratic control exists and oversight has increased, a failure occurs because a few easily capture the system. The license quota raj, set up by the government from Independence till the 1991 economic liberalisation, overly controlled businesses and entrepreneurs, and had the government run the economy's commanding heights. The entire system actively suppressed private capital, restricted job creation and investment, stunted economic growth, and was ultimately captured by crony capitalists for their gain. While economic liberalisation has enabled the nation to move away from the failures of the license raj, vestiges of this system remain.