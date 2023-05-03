Moneycontrol
India needs an urgent push to secure its copper resources

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

India’s copper demand is forecast to reach 3 million tons by 2030 even as it mines only 2.5 percent of the copper it needs, and about 36 percent of the demand is met through recycling scrap

Without copper security, India’s renewable energy push, both solar and wind, and downstream transmission and distribution, could be in trouble. (Representative Image)
Highlights: Globally, there could be an annual copper supply deficit of 4.7 million by 2030 There may not be enough copper for a world transitioning to clean energy Copper is indispensable as it is a key input for everything from solar panels to transmission grids China consumers nearly half the world’s copper while its share in mined copper is 9 percent  Chile accounts for about 25 percent of mined global copper today, with Peru at 11 percent and the Democratic Republic of Congo at...

