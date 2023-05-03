India needs an urgent push to secure its copper resources

Highlights: Globally, there could be an annual copper supply deficit of 4.7 million by 2030 There may not be enough copper for a world transitioning to clean energy Copper is indispensable as it is a key input for everything from solar panels to transmission grids China consumers nearly half the world’s copper while its share in mined copper is 9 percent Chile accounts for about 25 percent of mined global copper today, with Peru at 11 percent and the Democratic Republic of Congo at...