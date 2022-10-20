India needs a strategy to secure rare earths value chain to boost growth

In June this year, the United States announced a new Mineral Security Partnership (MSP). Its goal was “to ensure that critical minerals are produced, processed, and recycled in a manner that supports the ability of countries to realise the full economic development benefit of their geological endowments.” The US State Department note that made the announcement on June 14 went on to say, “Demand for critical minerals, which are essential for clean energy and other technologies, is projected to...