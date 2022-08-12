India needs a new strategy for its natural gas

Two weeks ago, India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Rameswar Teli, told Parliament that the country had “set a target to raise the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 percent in 2030 from about 6.3 percent now.” In FY22, 48 percent of the 63.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas that India consumed was imported. Any attempt to raise the share of natural gas in the energy mix will need either more imports or considerable spending on domestic...