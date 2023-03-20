 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India must use trade remedial measures cautiously

Ritesh Kumar Singh
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Trade remedial measures should be applied only when a competing domestic supplier is really threatened or closure looks imminent. Merely because WTO allows the use of TRMs doesn’t mean we must use them

The WTO allows an importing country to impose safeguard duties even if there are no instances of any unfair trade practices by exporters. (Representative image: Reuters)

As a member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), India is permitted to use trade remedial measures (TRMs) such as anti-dumping, anti-subsidy countervailing and safeguards duties to block low-priced imports to protect competing domestic industries. However, excessive use of TRMs can harm downstream industries and limit the overall growth of India’s manufacturing sector, especially if applied to key industrial inputs. That calls for using TRMs sensibly to avoid their adverse side effects. They should be used only when a competing domestic industry is truly threatened or facing certain closure.

The membership of the global trade body not only helps open up the global markets for Indian exports but also allows India to protect its competing domestic industries from low-priced imports, whether dumped or subsidised if they’re causing or threatening to cause serious harm or injury to them.

Protecting Domestic Industry

In fact, the WTO allows an importing country to impose safeguard duties even if there are no instances of any unfair trade practices by exporters, but there is a surge in imports that might be threatening a competing domestic business. In other words, the WTO empowers member countries to resort to TRMs even if there is no foul play on the part of exporters who are able to supply at lower prices, simply because of their comparative cost advantage arising from either access to cheaper raw material or economies of scale that help them minimise production cost.