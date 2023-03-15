HomeNewsOpinion

India must think hard on Artificial Intelligence guardrails

Srinath Sridharan   •

Without mandatory safeguards, Artificial Intelligence can worsen social and political divides, economic issues, and citizens’ beliefs, all leading to flawed outcomes. India with its large internet user base has much to worry about AI

India’s policy adoption of AI is a global first but what it needs is to quickly set boundaries or guardrails. (Source: Shutterstock)
Highlights:  India has taken a lead in terms of policy intent for adopting Artificial Intelligence and its varied use cases for the economy   India expects a big jump in demand for AI and data science professionals, with an estimated need of over 1 million professionals by 2024.  AI adoption is increasing exponentially, which raises concerns regarding data privacy, inbuilt biases in machine learning and unintended consequences  Digital India Bill and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will enable governance of online behaviour, de-platforming, doxing...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers