India must move quickly to secure its lithium resources 

Highlights Global demand for lithium is expected to reach over 3 million tonnes by 2030 China is now estimated to have direct or indirect control over nearly 30 percent of the world’s lithium resources China’s overall market share for Li-Ion batteries is estimated at nearly 70 percent The US and the EU are approaching the problem from a perspective of national security India’s lithium security effort must be a joint government-industry affair Scratch a global supply chain these days and China oozes out. The country’s...