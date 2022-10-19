India launches an experiment with digital banking

The Digital Banking Unit model is expected to facilitate operations for both digital-familiar as well as digital-averse bank customers Digital banking initiatives are known to improve financial inclusion, optimise costs and enhance ease of financial transactions. Digital banking, by and large, is a welcome development and could help resolve many intractable issues that beleaguer banking relations today. At the same time, though, the development could also give rise to many unforeseen problems. India recently witnessed the launch of 75 digital banking...