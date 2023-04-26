India is growing old before it can grow rich

Highlights India is poised to overtake China to be the most populous country Over 68 percent of Indians are of working age, the demographic dividend to power growth India will also have an elderly population as much as of entire UK Despite several schemes targeted for senior citizens, India is still unprepared Union, state governments have been cutting on spending for elderly By the end of this week – the last week of April 2023 – India’s population is expected to match that of mainland...