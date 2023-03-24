Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

India has a key role to play in averting global climate change

Subir Roy   •

India has done well in meeting its 2016 'Nationally Determined Contributions' but more needs to be done to control emissions as the economy grows

The world has very high stakes in the manner in which India reduces its greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
Highlights: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has issued a dire warning – act now to rein in the emission of greenhouse gases India's contribution to emissions is low but it faces the highest risk from the impact of climate change India should make efforts to reduce emission of greenhouse gases and also take a leading role to bring about behavioural changes globally The world has very high stakes in the manner in which India reduces its greenhouse gas emissions over the next...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers