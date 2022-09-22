India growth story divergent but not decoupled 

Highlights Growth in India is far better than that in the US, China and Europe In a growth-starved world, India is an oasis But a fall in export demand can potentially crimp consumption Indian financial markets are extremely integrated with global markets The global demand destruction owing to recession should trigger a fall in commodity and energy prices providing respite to India’s current account deficit and the INR A complete decoupling is unlikely There is a strong buzz around decoupling of the Indian economy yet again,...