India gets two new vaccines, must be ready for more quick breakthroughs

India’s mass immunisation mission has recently received a shot in the arm — actually two — with the advent of Ceravac, a vaccine against cervical cancer in women. This comes close on the heels of Rotavac used to fight the lethal rotavirus diarrhoea in children. The key to both these vaccines is that they are highly affordable compared to the prices of their counterparts developed by pharma majors in rich countries. Ceravac will cost Rs 200-400 per dose compared to...