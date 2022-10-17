HomeNewsOpinion

India – decoupling or outperforming?

Vijay Bhambwani   •

As long as relative outperformance persists, money will keep pouring into our markets

Representative image
Highlights Comparing the Nifty and DJIA over a 12-week period, we find that the markets are correlated  But the Nifty has also consistently outperformed the DJIA  As long as the relative outperformance persists, money will keep pouring into our markets  That in turn leads to more outperformance  But a trend is a friend until it bends  Ride the trend, but keep looking over your shoulder  Financial markets love stories. Thematic or conceptual, tactical or strategic, markets want a trigger to propel them forward. And justifiably so....

