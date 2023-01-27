 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Cuba bonds to deepen as the two nations steer G20 & G77+China

KP Nayar
Jan 27, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Cuba has assumed the presidency of G77 for the first time. Havana is certain to seek New Delhi’s guidance for itself: therefore, the possibility of a quid pro quo exists on their respective back channels regarding the SCO and the G77, calling for greater engagement between Cuba and India this year

If India’s multi-faceted association with Cuba hitherto has been a surprise, this year will see deeper, more intense exchanges the two nations.

One of the continuing surprises in the Narendra Modi government’s external affairs is the regular pampering of Cuba. The other, more surprising engagement is with North Korea: the international community sat up and took note of a ministerial visit to Pyongyang and the flow of Indian economic assistance.

If India’s multi-faceted association with Cuba hitherto – since the Modi government’s perceived distance from the Non-Aligned Movement and closer involvement with the West – has been a surprise, this year will see deeper, more intense exchanges and dialogue between New Delhi and Havana. There is a convincing case for such a prospect. On January 12, Cuba became Chair of the Group of Seventy-Seven (G77) + China and will steer the largest inter-governmental organisation of developing countries in the world throughout 2023. Cuba’s role as G77 Chair runs almost parallel to India’s presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20).

Quid Pro Quo Likely

Of lesser but critical importance, Cuba’s leadership of G77 also coincides with India’s presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), lasting until September this year. Cuba has special relations with most SCO members and can be of backdoor help to India if problems arise. The SCO is the only functioning plurilateral platform where India and Pakistan are active members. India has been Chair of G77 multiple times in the organisation’s 59-year history, but Cuba has just stepped into that role for the first time. Havana is certain to seek New Delhi’s guidance for itself: therefore, the possibility of a quid pro quo exists on their respective back channels regarding the SCO and the G77, calling for greater engagement between Cuba and India this year.