Reforms a must to realise agriculture sector’s potential

Consider a country that’s among the world’s topmost producers of milk, banana, papaya, mango, ginger, and pulses and the second-largest producer of fruits, vegetables, tea, farmed fish, cotton, sugarcane, wheat, rice, and sugar. It’s a country with the world’s sixth largest grocery market where retail contributes 70 percent of sales but ranks 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022. That’s India! Now consider a 2018 report where Niti Aayog had forecast that over the next...