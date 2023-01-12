HomeNewsOpinion

Reforms a must to realise agriculture sector’s potential

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

The government’s attempt at large-scale reforms of the farm sector had to be abandoned. But, the problems it sought to address remain. It’s time to revive the effort

The incentive to build a market system that caters adequately to both domestic demand and export can only come through a thorough reform of Indian agriculture. (Representative image/ShutterStock)
Consider a country that’s among the world’s topmost producers of milk, banana, papaya, mango, ginger, and pulses and the second-largest producer of fruits, vegetables, tea, farmed fish, cotton, sugarcane, wheat, rice, and sugar. It’s a country with the world’s sixth largest grocery market where retail contributes 70 percent of sales but ranks 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022. That’s India! Now consider a 2018 report where Niti Aayog had forecast that over the next...

