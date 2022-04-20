HomeNewsOpinion

India a bright spark in weakened steel demand situation

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Among large steel producing countries, India stands out with demand projected to grow by 7.5 percent but producers still face a risk

Any forecasts in these times, what with COVID earlier and now a war in Europe, seem futile as the outcomes are so difficult to predict with accuracy. That’s the caveat investors should bear in mind as they absorb changes in forecasts. Multi-lateral institutions have lowered their global GDP forecasts, and it’s no surprise that growth in global steel demand in 2022 too has been being downgraded. Global steel demand is expected to be hit in 2022 by uncertainty caused by...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers