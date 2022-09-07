Inclusion in global bond indices is job half done

Government bond markets in India seem to be witnessing a discernible uptick in activity following speculation about an imminent inclusion in global bond indices. The inclusion is good news for not only Indian bond markets but also for broader macro-economic indicators, such as the current account. Yet, it must also be said that such an inclusion accomplishes only half the task; the Indian corporate bond markets continue to be a work-in-progress, which leaves the Indian bond markets still half baked....