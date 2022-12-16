In the global race for fabs Indian companies need to be faster to market

Fabs are the new gold rush for Indian companies. Already business groups such as Tata, Reliance, Vedanta and HCL along with a whole host of smaller firms, have announced plans to set up chip manufacturing facilities in the country. They are guided by the current shortage of chips and its consequent impact with industries ranging from automobiles to smartphones feeling the pinch of their strained supply. Microprocessor prices went up on average by 11.7 percent in the first half of...