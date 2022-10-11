HomeNewsOpinion

In Q2 earnings, the outlook matters more than numbers

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

A rapidly changing external environment, with rising interest rates and slowing growth, means that what the numbers show now may have little relevance to what lies ahead

Representative image
Highlights Q2 earnings will land in cloudy economic weather, investors will be tracking the impact on earnings This season may see good news getting discounted quickly while bad news gets more press, TCS results is one instance Domestic demand is the salve that can heal earnings, all eyes will be on management commentary Commodity meltdown will sink some earnings and float others, as may rising interest rates September will bring mid-year disclosures that will give some useful insights Valuations may have declined, but this is...

