In PPP terms, India became the third-largest economy back in 2009

We overtook the UK economy in PPP terms as far back as 1993. However, in per capita income in PPP terms, India ranks 128th out of 193 countries in the IMF database  

India has overtaken the UK to become the fifth largest economy, measured in USD, says Bloomberg. That is an indication of the resilience of the Indian economy in the face of global headwinds that have laid low the British economy. But what happens when we take GDP at purchasing power parity (PPP), instead of in current US dollars? Countries have different price levels and a cup of coffee in India, for instance, is priced much lower than in the US...

