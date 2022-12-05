HomeNewsOpinion

Import checks | Quality on lips, China on mind

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Focus on quality is good if it doesn’t become a non-tariff tool to stall imports, especially from one particular nation; R&D spending must go up to make Indian products globally competitive 

Representative image
 Highlights India is planning to issue fresh quality control orders (QCOs) to check imports of mass-production items The QCOs mainly aim at stopping goods from China entering India The move creates a non-tariff barrier for China, which enjoys a huge trade surplus with India Government focus on quality can not only help raise quality standards but also help domestic industry and generate employment But local industry is not very enthusiastic about quality as tech support lacks Moreover, India’s quality checking has raised the hackles of three...

