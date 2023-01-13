HomeNewsOpinion

IIP, CPI data show strong growth resulting in elevated core inflation

Manas Chakravarty   •

Retail inflation for the third quarter of 2022-23 has come in at 6.1 percent, well below RBI’s estimate of 6.6 percent 

Representative image
Highlights IIP shows strong growth in November 2022 IIP print shows recovery trickling down Consumer staples production shows sharp increase Fall in food inflation supporting consumption Core inflation remains elevated Q3 inflation lower than RBI’s estimate On the eve of the Budget, economy shows strong recovery That should encourage government to prune its bloated fiscal deficit The industrial production figures for November 2022 and retail inflation are joined at the hip. The IIP (Index of Industrial Production) data showed strong growth, at 7.1 percent. That strength is reflected...

