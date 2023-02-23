HomeNewsOpinion

If sugar output misses estimates, then ethanol’s rude health may invite attention

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Poor yield conditions in the largest sugar-producing state Maharashtra may lead to India’s sugar output undershooting estimates. Adjust for ethanol diversion and the situation looks very different 

Investors should keep an eye on sugar output in the coming months to see if the shortfall compared to estimates worsens or not
A hypothetical question facing India’s sugar mills may turn real this sugar season. India’s ethanol mission has meant a significant diversion of sugar production to ethanol. In boom years, this absorbed the extra sugar that would have otherwise flooded the market and depressed prices, not just in India but globally. But, what could happen if the sugarcane output dipped below expectations even as the ethanol target goes higher every year, to fulfil the government’s fuel-blending targets? We had raised this...

