Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

HUL is finding it difficult to get off the inflation tiger

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Lower prices are not seeing growth bounceback. One explanation is that it’s a really weak demand environment. But HUL may also be partly to blame 

HUL also needs to do its bit to spur volume growth, apart from waiting for external factors to work in its favour
‘Price and growth will re-balance’, says the 37th slide in Hindustan Unilever’s March quarter results presentation. Price is indeed playing its part, with price-led growth at 7 percent during the quarter, down from 11 percent in the December quarter. But volume growth at 4 percent is not playing ball and is actually lower by a percentage point. The contribution from price is going to go even lower, as a growing number of inputs are seeing prices ease off their peaks....

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers