HUL gets a new chief, will it be a transformational move?

When Godrej Consumer Products announced the appointment of Sudhir Sitapati, then with Hindustan Unilever (HUL), as its new MD & CEO, its share price soared by 21 percent on May 14 2021, and then continued its upward move till September 2021. In contrast, Rohit Jawa’s appointment as the future MD & CEO of HUL has not elicited much excitement among HUL’s shareholders. Of course, it bears saying that Godrej Consumer’s shares have slipped since September and at its low level...