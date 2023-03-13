HomeNewsOpinion

HUL gets a new chief, will it be a transformational move?

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

While there are no pressing problems at HUL that a new chief executive needs to solve, here are some areas that merit attention

Rohit Jawa has been with HUL for 35 years. (Image credit: Rohit Jawa/LinkedIn)
When Godrej Consumer Products announced the appointment of Sudhir Sitapati, then with Hindustan Unilever (HUL), as its new MD & CEO, its share price soared by 21 percent on May 14 2021, and then continued its upward move till September 2021. In contrast, Rohit Jawa’s appointment as the future MD & CEO of HUL has not elicited much excitement among HUL’s shareholders. Of course, it bears saying that Godrej Consumer’s shares have slipped since September and at its low level...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers