How your achaar can fight inflation and save the planet from climate pickle

With the monsoon already unleashing its fury in the first month, leading to catastrophic floods in Assam and elsewhere, and very severe rain over large parts of Western India, it already looks like another one of those ‘statistical’ monsoons, where the season’s total may end up being average or above average but the actual rainfall dispersed in concentrated bursts which often end up causing more harm than good. This also means that the prediction by economists at brokerage house Nomura...