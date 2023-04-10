The Eastern Window: How to stop Myanmar from acting as China’s spying arm

Highlights After Sri Lanka and Nepal, India is worried Myanmar may be used by China for military purposes There is evidence that China is building a spy station at the Great Coco Islands, 55 kms from the Andaman Islands India has taken up the issue with Myanmar Myanmar has denied any such activity China is Myanmar’s biggest trade partner. But Myanmar does not want to be dependent on China After battling against efforts to establish a Chinese naval presence in Sri Lanka, Indian diplomats are now...