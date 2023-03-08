HomeNewsOpinion

How to map the Generative AI mania

Prosenjit Datta   •

The launch of ChatGPT has sparked off a frenzy for Generative AI. But it might be wise to understand both what it can do – and what it cannot 

Generative AI is that area of Artificial Intelligence technology that can create content in text, audio, imagery (paintings as well as photograph), as well as synthetic data
It is hard to talk to any senior business leader without 'ChatGPT' and 'Generative AI' cropping up in the conversation several times. On November 30, 2022, Open AI – a US laboratory focused on artificial intelligence research – launched ChatGPT and set off the Generative AI fever. Now, every big technology company is planning its own Generative AI strategies and talking about launching Generative AI tools. Venture capitalists in Silicon Valley are rushing to fund promising entrepreneurs and startups...

