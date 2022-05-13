How SUVs are riding the K-shaped path to recovery

Faced with headwinds for several years now, the Indian Auto sector has been stuck in the slow lane. What started off as lower demand and a regulatory burden escalated quickly with the pandemic as supply chain constraints, shortage of semiconductor chips, rallying crude and commodity costs, geopolitical conflicts, and rising interest rates were added to the mix. As per data released by FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations), automobile sales in April 2022 have come in 6 percent lower than...