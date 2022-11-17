How startups can battle against large incumbents

The bigger they are the harder they fall. Nothing exemplifies this more than the biblical fable of David and Goliath. That tale resulted in the David vs Goliath idiom referring to a classic underdog vs stronger adversary situation where the former stands up to the latter and may even win in a surprising or unexpected way. Cut to the present. Author Malcom Gladwell’s theory is that Goliath suffered from a physical anomaly, acromegaly, which affects movement and vision. David appeared to understand these deficiencies...