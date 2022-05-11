How retail participation is cushioning the market fall 

Equity markets across the globe have been falling on account of multiple reasons such as rising inflation and interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s fight with the virus and a global slowdown. Foreign investors have been on a selling spree not only in Indian equities but across all regions. Refinitiv Lipper data on 36,255 EM equities and bond funds showed their net assets declined to $3.86 trillion at the end of the March quarter, the lowest since September 2020. Foreign...