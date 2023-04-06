Moneycontrol
How Nvidia rebounded from the tech meltdown

Sundeep Khanna   •

By betting simultaneously on crypto mining, self-driving electric cars and artificial intelligence, a sudden drop in demand from any one of these areas doesn’t have the potential to hurt Nvidia too much

Nvidia hasn't always performed, but its investors and shareholders have been rewarded over the long run for their faith in Huang.
Highlights: Nvidia saw its market cap climb to $686 billion in the first three months of 2023 after eroding $373 billion through 2022 The stock is highly recommended by analysts based on potential of its AI chips and data centre and gaming business Through the first decade of this century Nvidia invested billions of dollars to create chips that would support artificial intelligence applications But its bets on crypto failed as Ethereum transitioned from proof of work to proof of state in September...

