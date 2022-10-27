How monetary policy triumphed over fiscal policy in the UK crisis

Highlights The Bank of England had announced that it would go in for Quantitative Tightening to curb inflation The mini-budget of the Liz Struss government would have led to increased government borrowing The fiscal deficit was raising the expected inflation rate so that a hawkish BoE was expected to raise interest rates even further, accompanied by a more aggressive QT programme The bond and currency markets plunged Mortgage markets and pension funds were in trouble Although the BoE made emergency bond purchases, it announced a...