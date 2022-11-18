 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

How long can states sustain on Centre’s fiscal support and perpetual loans?

Gaurav Choudhury
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

New sources of risk such as a return to the old pension system, and mounting overdue of power discoms could push many states to a fiscal precipice

Representative image

On April 3, India’s top bureaucrats reportedly told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that election freebies can lead to many states falling off a fiscal cliff, and remain snowed under mountains of debt, similar to what the Sri Lankan economy is currently going through.

In public finance, as it is for households, borrowing in itself is not a bad idea, if (a) the bulk of the loans are spent on asset-creation; and (b) loans are not taken to fund current expenditure on a perpetual basis.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s ‘State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2021-22’ report, the combined debt to GDP ratio of states which stood at 31 percent at end-March 2021 and is expected to remain at that level by end-March 2022, is worryingly higher than the target of 20 percent to be achieved by 2022-23, as per the recommendations of the FRBM Review Committee.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the state governments’ expenditure on subsidies has grown at 12.9 percent and 11.2 percent during 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively, after contracting in 2019-20. This has pushed up the share of subsidies in states’ total revenue expenditure from 7.8 percent in 2019-20 to 8.2 percent in 2021-22.

A report by Crisil, a credit rating and research organisation, shows that off-balance-sheet borrowings of states are estimated to have reached a decadal high of more than 4.5 percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), or Rs 7.9 lakh-crore, in 2021-22. That marks a rise of more than 100 basis points from 2019-20.

New sources of risks have emerged — re-launch of the old pension scheme by some states; rising expenditure on non-merit freebies; expanding contingent liabilities; and the ballooning overdue of power distribution companies — warranting strategic corrective measures.