 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

How India’s complicated capital gains tax regime can be simplified

Sudhir Kapadia
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

The changes made to capital gains tax laws over the years have resulted in a maze of complex provisions that have made the rationale incomprehensible in some cases

Representative image

Capital gains tax, as we understand it today, is perhaps eponymous with the ‘temples’ of modern capitalism in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States. Interestingly, while income tax on ordinary income dates back to the end of the 18th century in the UK, tax on capital gains was introduced only as recently as 1965, propelled by the rapid growth of property values after World War II.  It is noteworthy that, right from inception, there has been a preferential tax rate for capital gains in the UK.  In the US too, the preferential rate on capital gains has largely remained intact ever since its introduction a century ago.

Why is the capital gains tax rate lower than the tax on incomes?

Proponents of preferential rates for capital gains have cited many reasons in support. These say that preferential rates:

Surely, not everyone agrees that capital gains should be taxed at a lower rate…

True. The opponents of a preferential tax regime for capital gains have sound arguments for their opposition.  They argue that lower rates:

How does India tax capital gains?

Preferential tax rates on capital gains have been a fairly constant feature of tax policy in India over the last seven decades. In fact, way back in 2004-05, the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed equity shares was abolished in lieu of a new securities transaction tax (STT).  The LTCG tax on listed equity shares was reimposed in the Budget of 2018 whilst continuing with STT.

Over the years, there have been many changes in tax rates for capital gains, holding period to qualify as LTCG and indexation of the purchase cost (linked to inflation indices).  These changes, taken cumulatively over a period of time, have resulted in a maze of complex provisions whereby the rationale in some cases seems incomprehensible.  For example, the LTCG on listed securities and equity-oriented mutual funds is taxed at 10 percent and on all other assets including unlisted securities at 20 percent.

The short-term capital gains tax on listed securities is 15 percent, and the applicable tax rate on all other assets including unlisted securities is as per the taxpayer’s normal slab rates.

The prescribed holding period to qualify as LTCG ranges from 12 months for listed securities and equity-oriented mutual funds to 24 months for unlisted securities and immovable property and 36 months for debt securities and debt-oriented mutual funds as well as other assets like gold, REITs/InvITs.