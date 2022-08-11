HomeNewsOpinion

How Indian Hotels spiced up earnings amid pandemic blues

Vatsala Kamat   •

In the spotlight is the 29.8 per cent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) as a percentage to sales

Clearly, IHCL’s strategy to build brand equity across various segments in hospitality has paid off by way of strong pricing power
Tata-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) served investors the best-ever quarterly ​profitability in a decade. Drawing from the lessons learnt through the Covid-19 pandemic that businesses can come to a standstill, the luxury hotel chain drew up a strategy to trim costs and be nimble footed. A combination of ingredients- ramp up in managed properties, new business offerings with higher profit margins and cost control measures- put together have helped get IHCL on an impressive profit trajectory. One can glean this...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers