How Indian exchanges stack up against global peers

Highlights India is the world’s fifth-largest economy and also the fifth-largest by total market capitalisation NSE is the largest derivatives exchange by volume and in the top five in the cash segment India is in the middle of the range in MCAP/GDP ratio despite being the fastest growing economy in recent past Participation from both institutional and retail investors has led to growth of exchanges Despite higher volume, NSE does not feature among the top five in revenue terms Indian market volumes have picked up...