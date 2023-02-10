How Hindenburg shorted the Adani stocks

The Adani saga has taken an interesting turn. A report in The Hindu Business Line talks of an international bear cartel targeting the company that resulted in a colossal $100 billion fall in market capitalisation. The article talks of a planned attack on the Adani Group which was building up since December 2022 and culminated on February 1, 2023. To understand how the entire drama unfolded, we need to first understand how a bucket shop (Dabba) operates. The reason for discussing this here...