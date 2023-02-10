HomeNewsOpinion

How Hindenburg shorted the Adani stocks

Shishir Asthana   •

SPDs are structured products that are tailor-made by foreign brokers for large clients in offshore jurisdictions. These products are not available in India and hide the identity of the trader who takes a position.

Sensex ended lower by 220.86 points or 0.37 percent at 60,286.04 while the Nifty shed 43.10 points or 0.24 percent at 17,721.50.
  The Adani saga has taken an interesting turn. A report in The Hindu Business Line talks of an international bear cartel targeting the company that resulted in a colossal $100 billion fall in market capitalisation. The article talks of a planned attack on the Adani Group which was building up since December 2022 and culminated on February 1, 2023. To understand how the entire drama unfolded, we need to first understand how a bucket shop (Dabba) operates. The reason for discussing this here...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers