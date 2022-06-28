How far can India leverage the G7 invite?

International engagements are keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi busy for the last couple of months. In May, Modi went on his first foreign tour of this year — to Germany, Denmark, and France. Later that month, he visited Tokyo to attend the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) leaders' meeting, where he also announced India’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a US-led initiative to counter China’s growing clout in the Asia-Pacific region. Now Modi is again back in Germany as a...