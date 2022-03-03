 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How can India urbanise when planners are in short supply?

E Jayashree Kurup
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

Even as the government acknowledges the shortage of urban planners to meet the needs of a rapidly urbanising India, an immediate start to the diagnostic study of urbanisation is critical

Two specialists in post-Budget discussions with this author expressed their worry that the last diagnostic study in urbanisation took place way back in 1982. Hitesh Vaidya, Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), and V Suresh, specialist in housing and urban infrastructure, wanted this addressed. India is growing from the current 30 percent to about 50 percent urbanisation soon.

A few months ago, the Niti Aayog study concluded that urban India is already housing 11 percent of the world’s population, which is expected to contribute to 73 percent of the country’s economy by 2036. But the volume of planners required to grow this urban footprint is in short supply.

In Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out the government’s vision for the next 25 years, by when India turns 100. She also referred to the shortage of urban planners, and the steps to address it:


Will this alone solve India’s urbanisation problem? I ran a spot poll among students of architecture in one of the leading institutions in India. About 75-80 percent of students had not considered urban planning as a career choice while others were worried about job opportunities.

That, I believe, is one of the fundamental problems in India’s urbanisation. The changes have to be at the city level. The Niti Aayog report acknowledged this. “Almost half of the 7,933 ‘urban’ settlements are census towns, that is, they continue to be governed as ‘rural’ entities. Small and medium towns face vulnerabilities due to rapid growth and inadequate planning. Moreover, several studies have indicated that the current definitions of ‘urban’ are not reflective of the extent of urbanisation that the country has already witnessed”. What has not been brought into the formal planning process cannot be addressed.

The Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Reforms Mission (JNNURM) created in 2005 in the aftermath of the devastating Mumbai floods, and the 100 Smart Cities programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government were acknowledgements that urban India’s problems needed to be fixed in mission mode.