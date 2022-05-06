HomeNewsOpinion

Holcim’s exit: Financial muscle no longer a trump card for MNCs in India

Sundeep Khanna   •

In a business where logistics accounts for nearly 15 percent of the total costs, the logic of an MNC competing with strong local players falls flat

Representational image
The decision by Holcim, the world’s largest cement maker, to exit India signifies more than a failure of the Swiss multinational corporation (MNC) to make significant headway in one of the world’s largest markets for cement. It also points to the growing irrelevance of global size and financial muscle, the lynchpin of most MNCs India entry through the 1990s and the early years of the current century. Conventional wisdom was that access to capital was one of the factors that...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers