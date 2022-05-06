Holcim’s exit: Financial muscle no longer a trump card for MNCs in India

The decision by Holcim, the world’s largest cement maker, to exit India signifies more than a failure of the Swiss multinational corporation (MNC) to make significant headway in one of the world’s largest markets for cement. It also points to the growing irrelevance of global size and financial muscle, the lynchpin of most MNCs India entry through the 1990s and the early years of the current century. Conventional wisdom was that access to capital was one of the factors that...