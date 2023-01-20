HomeNewsOpinion

Hindustan Unilever: Higher royalty a bugbear, but investors are a pragmatic lot

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

HUL’s royalty hike will upset shareholders. But if it delivers on sales and earnings growth, then it will soften the blow

The main grouse of investors with royalty is that it eats into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent
Hindustan Unilever’s decision to hike the royalty it pays to parent Unilever is a jolt to not just its investors but also to those in FMCG stocks. It will bring back memories of 2009, when the government liberalized the royalty regime, setting the stage for listed MNCs’ royalty outgo to increase. That phase was soon forgotten once investor focus returned to performance and the usual qualities that attract them to MNC stocks. The fear will be that HUL’s decision...

