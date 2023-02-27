 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Higher temperatures & El Nino a worry for agriculture

Vivian Fernandes
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

If March temperatures harm the wheat crop, and monsoons play truant due to the El Nino phenomenon, the country will be in a tight price spot as foodgrain stocks are running low

India needs to be prepared. Maximum temperatures this month are 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal in wheat-growing north-west India. (Representative Image)

There is an even chance of the three-year run of southwest monsoons delivering excess or normal rainfall ending this year because of the likely emergence of a phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean linked to rainfall deficits in India, though a clearer picture will emerge over the next two months. There is a 49 percent probability of El Nino occurring in June-July-August, the Climate Prediction Centre (CPC) of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in an early February post on its website. El Nino occurs when the three-month mean surface sea temperature over a six million square km area in east-central tropical Pacific, at the equator and slightly to the west of the International Date Line exceeds the 30-year average by 0.5 degrees Centigrade.

El Nino is a major driver of monsoons. Since the forecast probability is higher than the frequency of El Nino occurrences (roughly 25) over the past 100 years, it must be given “some importance,” Shivanand Pai, a weather scientist explained. Pai led the long-range forecasting team at the Indian Meteorological Department and is currently on deputation to the Institute for Climate Change Studies in Kottayam as director.

Since 1950 there have been 16 El Nino episodes in June-July-August, as per CPC data. India has experienced rainfall deficits during the monsoon season in eight of the past 22 years. Pai estimates that the odds of weak monsoons were higher because the past three years were “slight aberrations” from the long-term trend of India being in an “epoch” of deficient rainfall. But there were countervailing influences like the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). Positive IOD means warmer sea temperatures in the western Indian Ocean and cooler temperatures in the eastern part.

Weak Correlation