Here comes the sun for banks but it may burn some 

India’s banks have been the market’s darlings and almost every analyst has forecast the financial sector will extend its stellar earnings show of FY22 into the current financial year. A three-year high credit growth, lower credit costs and rate hikes that portend an increase in margins have created a sweet spot for banks. That explains why earnings per share estimates have been hiked for banks. A rising interest rate cycle beefs up margins and core interest income of banks. Lenders...