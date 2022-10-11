Helicopter Ben, doughty defender of casino capitalism, deserves the Nobel

Highlights The award of the Nobel prize in Economics to Ben Bernanke has been widely criticised The timing, when the global economy and markets are suffering from the aftermath of his policies, is particularly glaring Bernanke was responsible for the fanning of bubbles in asset markets Bernanke realised that in the political economy of contemporary advanced capitalism, the only way to stoke growth was through asset price bubbles As chief theoretician of casino capitalism, he deserves the Nobel The award of this year’s Nobel prize...