HomeNewsOpinion

Healthtech needs policy push and regulation to thrive

Indrajit Basu   •

Healthtech has the potential to transform healthcare delivery in India substantially. But it’s hobbled by a lack of vision among policymakers and appropriate investments

(Representational image)
Healthcare has never been more vital to the Indian economy than it has been in the last two years. The first wave of COVID was a big blow no doubt but India was utterly devastated when the second surge hit two months into 2021. Hospitals and medical staff were overburdened by deaths and overwhelming caseloads. Add to that, the dearth of oxygen tanks, paucity of medicines, and the terrifying absence of a strong, easily accessible healthcare system led to a...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers