 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Hard decisions and reforms are needed to improve farm productivity

Prerna Sharma Singh
May 02, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Low farm productivity makes farmers vulnerable to market fluctuations. Besides, they fail to produce enough to meet steadily growing market demand and end up with lower incomes

A sustainable way to boost the income of Indian farmers is to focus on raising farm productivity which is not only low but varies from region to region. (Representative image)

Amidst the looming threats of El Nino, the forecast of a normal monsoon by the Indian Meteorological Department brings cheers to a country wherein half of the gross-cropped area relies on unpredictable monsoon rains.

However, what matters is not the total amount of rainfall but its spatial and temporal distribution. Besides, whether we have a normal or below normal monsoon, that does not address the long-standing problem of low farm productivity which calls for a multi-pronged strategy that focuses on region-specific challenges instead of a one-size-fits-all approach that characterises India’s agriculture policy.

To significantly improve crop productivity, farmers must grow crops suited to local climatic and soil conditions. However, the existing system of assured procurement at prices fixed by the government comes in the way, in a macroeconomic environment increasingly influenced by regulatory adhocism and political populism aimed at retaining the electoral support of rural voters.

Top Producer But Subpar Output