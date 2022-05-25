Hang Seng China Metaverse index a haven for Chinese tech stocks

Is the worst nightmare for Chinese tech firms coming to an end? These companies have had the most horrifying time over the last few years. Facing tough sanctions in the US, demand for higher disclosure by US SEC coupled with a clampdown by government agencies at home, the companies are going through some of the most trying times. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Reports say that Hang Seng is launching a Hang Seng China Metaverse Index. Tencent...