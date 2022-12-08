 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat & Himachal Verdict | Divided opposition helps BJP but overdependence on Narendra Modi a worry

Sayantan Ghosh
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

The BJP has created a record in Gujarat, but its defeat in Himachal Pradesh assembly and Delhi local body polls show internal fissures can prove expensive

Gujarat, the bastion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has once again demonstrated the impossibility of stopping this juggernaut in their home state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not only winning this election but also breaking several records in Gujarat's electoral past. The Congress is on an inescapable decline, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showed an impressive debut performance.

In Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, the Congress appears to be a comfortable winner. While the charisma of Modi and his relentless campaigns are the biggest assets for the BJP, the Himachal result indicates that the saffron party is becoming heavily dependent on the PM.

The BJP is electorally the most successful political party in India's history. Many refer to the BJP as an "election machine". The essential aspects of BJP politics are consistency and work ethic.

Be it a local body election or parliament, the BJP does not take any election casually. In the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls, the BJP secured just 99 seats. However, the consistent efforts of Modi and Shah enabled the party to surpass not only its previous record of 127 seats but also the record set by the Congress in 1985 when it won 149 seats in the assembly.

In contrast, despite performing well in the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress lost ground. The Congress failed to retain Hardik Patel , the face of the Patidar agitation and Alpesh Thakor, a leader representing other backward castes (OBC). Meanwhile, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, entered Gujarat's political scene. The significant debut performance of Kejriwal's party in Gujarat is an important topic of political discussion, and it occurred at the expense of the declining popularity of the Congress. The division of votes between the Congress and the AAP ultimately benefited the BJP.

A divided opposition harms each other's electoral prospects and confuses undecided voters. The vote share of the parties further clarifies this equation. In 2017, the BJP received 49 percent vote share, the Congress 41 percent, and the AAP zero. This year, the BJP has received around 52 percent of votes, the Congress 27 percent and the AAP 12 percent. This indicates that the Congress has lost approximately 14 percent of the vote, with most of it getting transferred to the AAP. The floating voters have moved towards the BJP.