Gujarat Elections | Why BJP has trained its sights on a less feisty Congress?

Shekhar Iyer
Nov 28, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

Can the Congress upset the BJP’s prospects in many constituencies?

The sustained attacks on the Congress by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during the campaign in Gujarat may make one wonder whether the Congress poses a serious challenge to the ruling party’s bid to win the assembly polls for the seventh time.

It also points to an assessment that the BJP won't take the decline of the Congress for granted in the poll-bound state or elsewhere because it does not wish any other party, like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to fill the space left vacant by the Congress.

In fact, Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders have made it a point to raise all issues — ranging from appeasement of minorities to being soft on terrorism, corruption during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA)’s era, and be critical of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s approach to numerous issues.

That brings us to the question: does Modi, or the BJP, think that the Congress can still spring a surprise even if it looks less feisty by its new ‘silent campaign’? Can it upset the BJP’s prospects in many constituencies? Or, is it because the Congress has showed that it can garner close to 40 percent of the total votes?

A Shock Wave

In 2017, Gandhi led the Congress in a feisty campaign sending shock waves in the BJP. The Congress won 79 seats and 41.1 percent votes in a close contest with the BJP. It was the party's best performance in three decades. The BJP's tally came down to 99.